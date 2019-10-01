This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of 13-year-old girl missing since 22 September

Chantelle Doyle was last seen in Enfield, Co Meath.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 10:28 PM
GARDAÍ IN CO Kildare are renewing their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old girl. 

Chantelle Doyle has been missing since Sunday 22 September. She was last seen in Enfield, Co Meath. 

She is described as being approximately 5’2″, of slight build, with long brown hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings, a black top and green/blue Nike runners. 

She is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre, Tallaght, Balbriggan and Ballymun areas. 

Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

