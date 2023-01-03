Appeal for information on 29th anniversary of disappearance of 22-year-old Imelda Keenan

Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE MAKING a renewed appeal for information on the 29th anniversary of the disappearance of 22-year-old Imelda Keenan.

Imelda was last seen on Monday, 3 January 1994 in Waterford.

Since then, gardaí have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Imelda was originally from Mountmellick, Co Laois, but had settled in Waterford City where she lived in an apartment with her boyfriend at the time.

On the day she went missing, Imelda had informed her boyfriend that she was going to the post office in the town.

She left her apartment at 1.30pm and walked down William Street onto Lombard Street. The last known sighting of Imelda is at this time when she was seen crossing the road by a local doctor’s secretary who knew her.

The secretary and a friend saw Imelda crossing the road at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street.

Imelda was subsequently reported missing by her brother Edward the following day.

Despite an extensive Garda investigation, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Imelda.

29 years on, gardaí and Imedla’s family are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Gardaí are encouraging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward to them.

They can be contacted at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.