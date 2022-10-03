Gardaí renew appeal for 17-year-old boy missing from Westmeath since September

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy missing from Westmeath.

Sean Byrne has been missing from Glasson, Co. Westmeath since Friday, 2 September.

He is described as being approximately 5′ 5″ in height with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Sean was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, dark bottoms and white runners with black detailing.

Gardaí now believe that Sean may be in the area of Limerick City.

Anyone with information on Sean’s whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.