Renewed appeal in Louth for information about a fatal crash on Monday

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for potential witnesses and information of a fatal road traffic incident that occurred during Storm Isha in Carnalogue, Co Louth on Monday.

The incident was one of three fatal road incidents on Monday and occurred at 1.50am. A woman in her 20s died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Gardaí said a van, the woman had been a passenger of, had collided with a tree. A second passenger, a man in his 20s, is still receiving treatment at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for injuries which are not life-threatening.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Carnalogue, between Louth village and Channonrock, between 12am midnight and 3am on Monday are asked to come forward.

Anyone else with who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.