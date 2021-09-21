Leo Varadkar: 'We need to balance that one person's rent is another person's income'

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said there needs to be “a balance” between the regulation of property rental costs and income for landlords.

Speaking in the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions this afternoon, Varadkar said that he himself is not a landlord but that there are others who rely on rental incomes.

The Tánaiste was speaking during Leaders’ Questions in response to questions from Sinn Féin’s Eoin O’Broin TD and follows concerns that renters could be facing increases due to spiralling inflation.

In July, Housing Darragh O’Brien announced a move to tie rent increases in rent-pressure zones (RPZs) to the rate of inflation. Before this was introduced, rents in designated RPZs could only rise by a maximum of 4% per annum.

At the time, O’Brien had said inflation had averaged 0.73% over the past three years but the Irish Independent reported this morning that the new policy had “backfired” as inflation is now 3% in RPZ areas.

Ó Broin asked Varadkar to support a three-year ban on rent increases but the Tánaiste said the new policy was “a rent freeze in real terms” because rents can only rise in line with inflation.

He added that there are people who rely on rental income and that almost 90% of landlords have either one or two properties.

“The number of rental properties available in Ireland is falling, landlords are leaving the rental market and bear in mind that most landlords, and I’m not one of them, only own one property or two, 86% only own one property or two,” he said.

So we need to balance that too, one person’s rent is another person’s income, it might be their pension, it might be how they pay their mortgage.

He added: “In a time of rising prices and in a time of rising interest rates, and that hasn’t come yet but it will come, if you freeze rents absolutely to zero, that could mean an income cut for another person, a pension cut for another person or another person unable to pay the mortgage on that property, exactly the problem that you identified, causing more landlords to leave.”

Ó Broin criticised Varadkar and his party for not previously supporting Sinn Féin’s policy from 2015 of linking rents to inflation, saying that in 2016 rents across the state “rose by an alarming 14% and in Dublin by 15%.”

Ó Broin said that the government’s recent adoption of the policy was “too little, too late”.

“Your decision to link rents to inflation is too little, too late. We warned the Minister for Housing of this two months ago, he ignored us, inflation is up running at 3%, and economists are saying it will rise even further,” he said.

In response to Ó Broin’s claim about inflation-linked rent, Varadkar said Sinn Féin “was for it before you were against it”. “This is the regular pattern of Sinn Féin, the truth hurts,” he said.

Varadkar also confirmed that the government would not be opposing a Sinn Féin bill that seeks to end exemptions to Part V housing rules which require devleopments to have 10% affordable and 10% affordable housing.

Ó Broin said that “all private housing developments” should be subject to such requirements.

The Tánaiste said the government was not opposing the bill to allow it “go to pre-legislative scrutiny for further detailed legal and economic analysis.”

Labour bill

Following a Cabinet meeting this morning, the government has also said it would not be opposing a Labour bill due for debate tomorrow that seeks to provide greater certainty for tenants.

Among the provisions of the bill, which is being tabled by Ivana Bacik TD, it is proposed to remove the ground which allows a landlord terminate a tenancy if they intend to sell the property within three months.

The would also stop landlords prohibiting their tenant from hanging clothes to dry in the garden or balcony and also removes any absolute prohibition on pet ownership.

The government has said it will not oppose the bill and will “consider any positive ideas contained in the Bill” ahead of its own planned legislation for renters later this year.