Man arrested in Lurgan after politicians condemn footage of alleged sectarian incident

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by PSNI officers investigating a reported hate crime in Co Armagh.
The incident happened in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday.
The 34-year old was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage.
In a statement to The Journal, a PSNI spokesperson said he was “later bailed to allow for further enquiries”.
A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, and UUP leader Doug Beattie described it as “absolutely appalling”, adding that the incident is “clearly sectarian and threatening behaviour”.
Elsewhere, DUP MP Carla Lockhart described it as “reprehensible” and said: “This behaviour is not welcome in Lurgan or anywhere else.”
