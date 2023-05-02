Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 2 May 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Lurgan
Man arrested in Lurgan after politicians condemn footage of alleged sectarian incident
UUP leader Doug Beattie described the incident as ‘absolutely appalling’.
3.7k
0
1 hour ago

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by PSNI officers investigating a reported hate crime in Co Armagh.

The incident happened in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday.

The 34-year old was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage.

In a statement to The Journal, a PSNI spokesperson said he was “later bailed to allow for further enquiries”.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, and UUP leader Doug Beattie described it as “absolutely appalling”, adding that the incident is “clearly sectarian and threatening behaviour”.

Elsewhere, DUP MP Carla Lockhart described it as “reprehensible” and said: “This behaviour is not welcome in Lurgan or anywhere else.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags