IT’S NOW LESS than a month until the EU public goes to the polls and votes for their chosen MEP candidates, and newsrooms across the continent are busy preparing their coverage.

In the first webinar of the The Journal‘s EU 2024, Explained series, we’re pulling back the curtain to explore how three journalists working on the coalface of this important election are approaching it: Shona Murray, Europe Correspondent with Euronews; Christina Finn, Political Editor with The Journal; and Muiris O’Cearbhaill, reporter with The Journal who focuses on European affairs.

Each will share their insights, examine the wider trends that exist across the continent, and try to answer one key question: Does the media do a good job in terms of explaining the EU to the public?

