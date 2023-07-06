Retained firefighters in Waterford and Tipperary to stage day of industrial action tomorrow

OVER FORTY RETAINED firefighters working in counties Waterford and Tipperary are set to stage a day of industrial action tomorrow due to a dispute with local government over working conditions.

The Retained Fire Service is a 2,000 strong part-time workforce which provides fire and first responder emergency services across the country.

Unite union members employed as Retained Fire Service firefighters said the dispute follows the “ongoing failure” of the Local Government Management Association (LGMA), which represents local authorities, to engage with the union regarding a number of issues.

They said retained firefighters have seen their retainers and call-out fees frozen for many years, and location requirements make it difficult or impossible for them to supplement their earnings with other work.

They are also seeking structured and predictable ‘off-call’ times, rather than what they describe as operating “on a 24/7 basis”.

Unite regional officer Eoin Drummey said union members working as retained firefighters are committed to serving their communities and are eager to engage with the LGMA to resolve the issues in dispute.

“Those issues range from pay to predictability of working time and inflexible home location requirements. However, the LGMA refuses to engage with Unite,” Drummey said.

“This shows a worrying lack of respect to these essential workers. Essentially, the LGMA has decided who it will talk to based on which union they happen to be members of. Our members in Waterford and Tipperary have been left with no choice but to take industrial action, and accordingly there will be a one-day stoppage tomorrow.

“Unite members working as retained firefighters pick up the phone every day of the week to respond to emergencies. Now our members are asking the LGMA to resolve this dispute by picking up the phone and engaging with Unite regarding our members’ issues.”

It comes after Siptu members employed as retained firefighters were engaged in industrial action last month due to what the trade union describes as a “staffing crisis which threatens this vital community resource”.

An all-out strike of retained firefighters was due to take effect on 20 June, but was called off after the Labour Court agreed to hold talks with the union members. These talks concluded last week.