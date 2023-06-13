Half of fire stations could close today as a result of strike action by retained firefighters

UP TO 50% of fire stations in service could close today due to industrial action by some retained firefighters in a dispute over staff recruitment and retention.

The Retained Fire Service is a 2,000 strong part-time workforce which provides fire and first responder emergency services across the country.

Siptu members employed as Retained Fire Services firefighters will take part in today’s “co-ordinated strike action” due to what the trade union describes as a “staffing crisis which threatens this vital community resource”.

Siptu’s community division organiser Karan O’Loughlin acknowledged that today’s strike action “will result in very serious disruption to services”.

She added: “However, they have been left with no option but to commence it as the very future of the service is in doubt if the current crisis in recruitment and retention of firefighters is not resolved.”

O’Loughlin said siptu received a phone call yesterday from representatives of the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien.

“In this call, the Minister’s representatives expressed concern over the possible impact of the dispute on emergency services,” said O’Loughlin.

“They also informed the union that the Minister will deliver ‘a positive statement’ in relation to the dispute in a Dáil debate on the matter today.”

O’Loughlin said sitpu members will “evaluate this statement after it is delivered but have no option but to proceed with strike action as planned”.

Elsewhere, Siptu sector organiser Brendan O’Brien said: “Retained firefighters are striking to ensure that a government report on the future of the service is implemented in full in order to resolve the recruitment and retention crisis that threatens to collapse this essential community resource.”

He also said that siptu members in the Retained Fire Service will “escalate their industrial action to a full all-out strike on 20 June if the measures that are necessary to safeguard the future operation of this vital resource are not implemented”.