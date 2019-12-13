Retired garda arrested over immigration irregularities is released without charge

A RETIRED GARDA arrested in connection with an investigation into immigration irregularities at a garda station in the western region has been released without charge.

Gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford division investigating the irregularities at the garda station, which are believed to have started in mid-2017, are coordinating with the Garda National Immigration Bureau and officials from the Department of Justice in the case.

A man in his 60s, who was a garda but has since retired, was arrested on Wednesday morning and was released without charge yesterday.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.