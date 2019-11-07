This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hand of missing Scottish tourist found in tiger shark’s stomach

The 44-year-old man disappeared while snorkelling off Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

By Press Association Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 11,766 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4882910
The man's remains were identified by his wedding ring, according to local media.
Image: Shutterstock/sirtravelalot
Image: Shutterstock/sirtravelalot

THE HAND OF a Scottish tourist has been discovered in the stomach of a tiger shark caught off the coast of Reunion Island, according to reports.

The 44-year-old man, who has not been identified, disappeared while snorkelling in Hermitage Lagoon on Saturday.

His remains were identified by his wedding ring, local channel Reunion La 1ere said.

The shark was among several caught on Monday and Tuesday in the Indian Ocean by the Centre de Securite Requin (CSR) for research purposes.

It was found just over 7km from the lagoon where the victim was last seen.

The shark was examined yesterday morning.

A post-mortem examination on the man has yet to take place, and it is not yet known whether he drowned and was subsequently eaten by the shark, or whether he was attacked by it.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said:

We are providing support to the family of a British man who died while snorkelling in La Reunion and are in contact with the local authorities.

Swimming and surfing have been banned in Reunion – a French overseas territory – since the summer of 2013. It is only permitted in the shallow waters of the island’s lagoons.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that he would like to see water sports reintroduced by 2022, but added that he wanted “to be sure” that it would be safe to do so.

There have been two confirmed fatal shark attacks in Reunion’s waters in 2019 so far – in January a fisherman died from his injuries after one tore off his leg, while a surfer was killed in May.

In February 2018, the government of the region announced that it was doubling its funding for swimming “safe zones” to €2 million a year.

