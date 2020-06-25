This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Revenue seize drugs and alcohol worth almost half a million euro

Officers at Rosslare Europort seized 13,000 litres of wine earlier this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 6:51 PM
Image: revenue
Image: revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized drugs and alcohol with a combined value of over €473,000 this week.

Over the course of yesterday and today, officers at Dublin parcel hub seized herbal cannabis with a combined estimated value of €192,300.

Seizures made as a result of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey included:

  • Today 9kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €180,000 discovered in a parcel which originated in Mozambique and destined for an address in Dublin.
  • Yesterday 615 grams of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €12,300 discovered in two separate parcels which originated in the UK and Canada respectively and destined for addresses in Dublin and Wicklow.

dav Revenue detector dog Bailey.

Earlier in the week, Revenue officers made a number of seizures of illegal drugs at Athlone mail centre.

The drugs, with an estimated value of €33,430, were discovered in parcels destined for various addresses throughout Ireland. These seizures were made as a result of routine operations.

They included herbal cannabis worth €23,000, heroin with a value of €4,410, 290 ecstasy tablets and ketamine with an estimated value of €3,120.

Officers at Rosslare Europort also seized 13,000 litres of wine earlier this week. 

The smuggled alcohol, with an estimated retail value of over €247,400 represented a loss to the Exchequer of €148,800. It had arrived in a foreign registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from France.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting the smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

