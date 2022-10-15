Man arrested after €765,000 worth of cannabis found in spare tyre

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after Revenue officers seized an estimated €765,000 worth of herbal cannabis hidden in the spare tyres of an articulated lorry at Rosslare Europort.

The officers seized the 38kg of cannabis following the search of the Polish-registered lorry and an accompanying trailer, which had arrived from Cherbourg, France.

Revenue made use of a mobile X-ray scanner in the operation and were assisted by detective dog Jasper.

The arrested man was taken by gardaí to Wexford Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue said the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.