Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
165 litres of alcohol and almost 48,000 cigarettes seized by Revenue

The seizures were made as part of two separate operations in the last week.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 15 May 2019, 6:03 PM
19 hours ago 14,203 Views 18 Comments
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized almost 48,000 illegal cigarettes and 165 litres of alcohol during two separate operations in the past week.

Yesterday evening, officers seized 41,200 cigarettes during an intelligence operation which led to a search, under warrant, of a residential property in Co Cavan.

The cigarettes, branded ‘NZ’, ‘West’ and ‘Pall Mall’ had a retail value of €26,000, and would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €20,730.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Meanwhile, officers in Dublin Port seized 6,600 cigarettes and 165 litres of vodka, beer and wine during the routine search of vehicle which arrived from Romania via Holyhead last Friday.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Winston’, ‘Kent’ ‘Marlboro’ and ‘Pall Mall’, and the alcohol had a combined retail value of €9,354 and represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of €6,588.

Both seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol and tobacco products in the shadow economy.

