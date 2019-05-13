Man questioned after Revenue seizes more than 27,000 illegal cigarettes

A MAN IN his 30s has been questioned after more than 27,000 contraband cigarettes were seized in Co Wexford earlier today.

The seizure was made at Rosslare Europort this morning, when a Revenue dog found 27,360 cigarettes after an Irish-registered vehicle was stopped and searched after arriving from Cherbourg in France.

The illegal cigarettes, which were branded Marlboro Gold, had a retail value of over €17,000 and represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €14,000.

An Irish man was questioned in relation to the seizure, and investigations are ongoing with a view to a prosecution.