Herbal cannabis worth around €380,000 seized in separate searches at Dublin and Shannon Airports

REVENUE OFFICERS THIS week seized around €380,000 of herbal cannabis during separate searches in Dublin and Shannon Airports.

On Tuesday, Revenue Officers at Dublin Airport seized 16.6 kilograms of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of around €330,000.

The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the bag of a passenger who had travelled from Spain to Dublin Airport.

A woman in her 20s was arrested by gardaí in relation to this incident and has since appeared before the courts.

In a separate incident, which also happened on Tuesday, Revenue Officers at Shannon Airport seized 2.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis.

The drugs, with an estimated value of €50,000, were discovered in parcels coming from the United States and destined for an address in Co Tipperary.

Investigations regarding both seizures are ongoing.

A Revenue spokesperson said both seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs and the spokesperson said any information regarding drug smuggling can be referred to Revenue “in confidence” on 1800 295 295.