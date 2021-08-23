Revenue officers seize 320,000 cigarettes at Rosslare

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 320,000 cigarettes at Rosslare Europort.

Officers stopped and searched a German-registered van on Saturday that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg in France.

The illegal cigarettes were branded as ‘Marlboro’ and have a retail value of almost €230,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €179,000, Revenue said.

Two people were questioned as part of the routine operation.

Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products, Revenue said in a statement.