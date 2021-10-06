Cigarettes worth €2.4 million seized after x-ray search of trailers in Rosslare

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized over 3.3 million cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €2.4 million at Rosslare Europort.

A spokesperson said that the find, if it had hit Irish streets, would have represented a potential loss to the exchequer of €1.9 million.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘JPS Red’, were discovered on a Polish registered truck and trailers that had arrived into Ireland from Dunkirk, France.

“The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner led to the discovery of the cigarettes concealed within the load. Investigations are ongoing.”

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.”

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295,” the spokesperson said.