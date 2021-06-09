Revenue seizes €208,000 worth of illegal drugs at Dublin mail centre

ILLEGAL DRUGS WORTH €208,000 have been seized by Revenue in Dublin.

Officers at Dublin Mail Centre seized 10 kgs of herbal cannabis, 250 Zopiclone tablets, 30 grams of butane honey oil and 305 tablets of MDMA today.

The drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Bailey.

They were in parcels that came from the United States, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Canada.

The parcels were declared as items such as “toys”, “ice hockey equipment”, “cycling gloves”, “pillows”, “computer equipment” and “backpacks”.

The contents of the seizures today Source: Revenue

They were addressed to various locations around the country.

Investigations are ongoing.