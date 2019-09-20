This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Revenue seizes more than €1 million worth of illegal cigarettes

Revenue has intercepted a number of illegal cigarette shipments in recent weeks.

By Conor McCrave Friday 20 Sep 2019, 11:40 AM
1 hour ago 2,617 Views 1 Comment
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

CIGARETTES WORTH AN estimated €851,000 were seized at Dublin Port yesterday. 

The 1.4 tonnes shipment, which would have represented a loss to the exchequer of €721,000, is the second major seizure in the past month. 

A shipment of cigarettes, branded MB Blue and Benson & Hedges, with a retail value of €234,000, were also seized earlier this month.

Revenue officers who carried out the seizures said both shipments arrived from China. 

In another catch on 7 September, Revenue officers seized more than €70,000 in illegal cigarettes during a search of an Italian-registered vessel - 118,00 cigarettes, branded L&M, Marlboro and Winston, were seized. 

The seizures come as Revenue continues to target the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. 

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the free phone number 1800 295 295. 

Conor McCrave
