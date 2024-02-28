Over €1.2 million worth of herbal cannabis seized in Dublin and Louth

HERBAL CANNABIS WORTH over €1.2 million was seized by Revenue yesterday during separate operations in Dublin and Louth.

Some 45kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €900,000 was seized by officers at a premises in Dublin as a result of “risk profiling”.

The seizure was made with the assistance of detector dogs James and Milo.

Revenue said the drugs were discovered in parcels originating from Spain, which were destined for addresses in Kildare and Dublin.

Separately, Revenue officers seized 11.2kg of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport yesterday as a result of risk profiling. The drugs had an estimated value of €224,000.

The cannabis was found hidden in vacuum-packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Spain.

A woman in her 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and later charged. She appeared before the courts this morning.

Revenue officers also seized 144kg of ‘roll your own’ tobacco yesterday as part of a separate, intelligence-led operation.

Detector dog Toby with with seized tobacco. Revenue Revenue

The seizure was made following the search of a premises in Co Louth and with the assistance of detector dog Toby.

The tobacco, branded ‘Amber Leaf’, has an estimated retail value of over €118,000. This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €89,000, Revenue said.

Investigations into all of these seizures are ongoing.