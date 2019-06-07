This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 June, 2019
Detector dog Robbie helps seize €500,000 worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Port

The drugs were discovered when officers stopped and searched a shipment which arrived from Almería, Spain.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 7 Jun 2019, 10:14 PM
47 minutes ago 2,126 Views No Comments
Revenue's detector dog Robbie
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 25 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €500,000 at Dublin Port. 

The drugs were discovered yesterday with the assistance of detector dog Robbie after officers stopped and searched a shipment which arrived from Almería, Spain. 

In a separate operation and as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre yesterday seized 3.4 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €68,000. 

The drugs were concealed in two separate parcels labelled as yoga cushions and herbal tea. 

The parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin and Tipperary. 

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Dublin Airport

Meanwhile, in a series of operations in Dublin Airport over the last week, Revenue officers made a number of seizures. 

Two kilograms of herbal cannabis was seized from a 38-year-old Polish man travelling from Dubai. The drugs had an estimated street value of €40,000.

The man was arrested by gardaí and brought before the District Court where he was remanded in custody until 3 July 2019 for sentencing.

20190606 Dublin Port Cannabis The seized cannabis at Dublin Port Source: Revenue

20 kilograms of tobacco and 7,000 cigarettes were seized from two female Irish passengers travelling from Lanzarote. The tobacco branded Amber Leaf and cigarettes branded Benson & Hedges had an estimated retail value of €14,800 and represent a loss to the Exchequer of over €12,800.

Cash amounting to €15,571 (consisting of Euro, Sterling and US Dollar), believed to be from the proceeds of crime, was also seized by Revenue officers from three male passengers travelling to New York.

A three-month cash detention order has been granted to Revenue officers to allow further investigations to be carried out. 

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug importations and smuggling.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on its confidential line 1800 295 295.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Hayley Halpin
