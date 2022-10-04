Revenue seizes €1.3 million worth of tobacco at Dublin Port

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AN ESTIMATED €1.3 million worth of tobacco has been seized at Dublin Port today.
The 1.8 tonnes of illicit tobacco, branded ‘Flandria’, and bearing a Lithuanian tax stamp, was discovered when officers searched a consignment that arrived into Dublin Port from the Netherlands.
Revenue said the seizure was made as a result of routine profiling.
The tobacco has an estimated retail value of €1.3 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €990,000, Revenue said.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targetting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.
Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.
