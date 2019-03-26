Revenue seizes €35,000 worth of cigarettes and pipe tobacco from cargo vessel

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized over 58,000 cigarettes and 1.45kg of pipe tobacco during a search of a cargo vessel at a Waterford Port yesterday evening.

The tobacco products have an estimated retail value of over €35,100, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €27,700.

Brands such as L&M, ASOS and NAKHLA were seized.

The Panama registered vessel arrived into Belview Port, Waterford from Ceuta, Spain.

A Syrian man in his 30′s was questioned in relation to the seizure.

Revenue said that the seizure formed part of its ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding the smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.