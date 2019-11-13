Revenue experiencing more issues with online system after extending pay and file deadline

REVENUE IS AGAIN experiencing technical difficulties today after it extended its pay and file deadline following issues with its online system yesterday.

The original deadline for filings was last night.

However, Revenue said its online system ROS experienced very heavy usage volumes yesterday, which caused intermittent downtime for some users.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 returns were being filed per hour throughout yesterday morning.

As a result of yesterday’s technical issues, the deadline for pay and file was extended to 6pm today.

However, Revenue has this morning confirmed that its ROS system is again “experiencing some issues”.

Revenue is aware that the ROS system is experiencing some issues this morning.



Our technical team are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.



A further update will issue as soon as possible. — Revenue (@RevenueIE) November 13, 2019 Source: Revenue /Twitter

“Our technical team are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible,” Revenue said in a tweet.

It said it will provide further updates “as soon as possible”.

Revenue has not confirmed whether the deadline will be extended again.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy