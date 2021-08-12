€700k worth of smuggled tobacco uncovered in shipment labelled as 'potatoes'

The tobacco seized by Revenue at Dublin Port

TOBACCO WORTH OVER €700,000 has been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port.

As a result of routine profiling yesterday, Revenue officers seized over 1,120kg of the ‘roll your own’ tobacco at the port.

The smuggled tobacco, branded ‘Flandria’, has an estimated street value of over €700,00, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €560,000.

The tobacco was discovered while officers searched a container that had arrived into Dublin Port on a vessel from Rotterdam.

The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the tobacco concealed within the load that was manifested as ‘potatoes’.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.