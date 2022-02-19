#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 19 February 2022
Advertisement

Recommendations for reform of garda vetting pushed back due to 'complex' nature of review

An inter-departmental group was due to submit its recommendations at the end of 2021 but this deadline was missed.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 7:30 AM
6 minutes ago 199 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5686515
File photo of a soup run
Image: Shutterstock/Valeriya Popova 22
File photo of a soup run
File photo of a soup run
Image: Shutterstock/Valeriya Popova 22

THE REPORT OF a review into the reform and extension of the garda vetting regime has been delayed due to the “complexity” of the matter.

A inter-departmental group tasked with examining the overall reform and extension of garda vetting was due to report to Justice Minister Helen McEntee by the end of last year.

However, The Journal has confirmed that this deadline was missed and the group now plans to submit its recommendations to the minister in the second quarter of this year.

In September, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris announced a review of garda vetting procedures for the homelessness sector.

The review was launched amid investigations into allegations of sexual assault against Anthony Flynn, the late campaigner who worked with Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH).

At the time, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) was among those to call for greater vetting and regulation in the sector.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice told The Journal the inter-departmental group “continues to work through a number of complex issues (including the inclusion of homeless outreach services) as part of an overall approach to the reform of and extension of the garda vetting regime”.

“Due to the complexity of some of this work, the deadline for the recommendations has been extended to Q2 2022,” they added.

Staff and volunteers at registered homeless charities are garda vetted and these organisations have to meet strict criteria to maintain their charity status. However, unofficial organisations are not regulated in the same way as they are not registered.

Flynn himself was garda vetted and had social care qualifications.

‘Vetting and re-vetting’

Speaking in September, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “There are strict criteria as to who can be vetted and who aren’t vetted then.

Related Reads

06.12.21 Anthony Flynn's DCC seat may remain vacant if councillors can't agree on replacement
10.10.21 'Unofficial money lenders' targeting people in queues at soup runs
30.09.21 Dublin's homelessness authority to crack down on 'unofficial' services after ICHH scandal

“In light of [the Inner City Helping Homeless] incident, we’ll obviously have to review that because one can regard that the homeless are particularly vulnerable and that then may be an area that needs resolution. Certainly, we’re looking into that.”

When asked about what changes have been put in place in recent months, a spokesperson for DRHE this week said the organisation “strongly supports vetting and re-vetting of staff in frontline services to homeless people”.

“We welcomed the comments made last year by the Garda Commissioner when he stated that there will be a review of its vetting procedures surrounding workers in the homeless sector.

“The leading homeless charities already have arrangements in place for staff and volunteers and any new/revised Garda Vetting arrangements for the homeless sector will be extended by the DRHE to all staff working in homeless services with a frontline role.”

Speaking to The Journal last September, Dublin City Council’s then deputy chief executive Brendan Kenny said that due to the high number of informal homeless organisations set up in recent years there is “currently no vetting, no controls, on many people who are actually interacting directly with homeless people”.

Kenny had responsibility for the DRHE prior to his retirement in October.

At the time he said he doesn’t want “over-regulation” to lead to certain groups disbanding but added: “At the moment there’s nothing and that’s not good enough.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Kenny said the allegations made against Flynn highlight how important it is to ensure those working with homeless people are vetted and held to account.

“The idea that an organisation can just spring up without any accountability at all and provide services to the most vulnerable people in the city doesn’t make sense. There needs to be some regulation,” he stated.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie