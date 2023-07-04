Review of RTÉ's finances uncovers further barter accounts

A NUMBER OF further barter accounts are understood to have been found as part of a review of RTÉ’s finances.

RTÉ has been embroiled in a secret payments scandal for the last week after they revealed that they paid Ryan Tubridy €345,000 more than it had publicly disclosed in recent years.

Since then, other revelations have come to light, including the fact that RTÉ spent €138,000 on IRFU season tickets and €111,000 on travel and accommodation for the Rugby World Cup via a “barter account”.

This evening, RTÉ News is reporting that further barter accounts have been uncovered as part of the review, with “indications” that they relate to Toy Show the Musical.

Minister Catherine Martin is expected to be fully briefed on the matter this evening.

A spokesperson for Martin told The Journal: “The Minister is aware the board of RTÉ met this evening and notes comments on behalf of the board. She is awaiting an update from the Chair.

“If there are any further developments of concern, they will be included in the forthcoming external Examination initiated by the Minister today.”

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for RTÉ said: “RTÉ will provide comment and context regarding these barter accounts at tomorrow’s JOC meeting.”

RTÉ representatives are due to appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht tomorrow afternoon at 1.30pm.

It has been confirmed that the former RTÉ chief financial officer Breda O Keeffe will attend tomorrow’s committee along with former chair Moya Doherty.

At the Public Accounts Committee last week, Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy asked RTÉ’s chief financial officer Richard Collins whether there was “a list of barter accounts”.

“No, there is only one barter account,” Collins said in response.

Labour’s media spokesperson, Senator Marie Sherlock, has called for senior management at RTÉ to “get all their ducks in a row” before they appear before the Oireachtas this week.

“There is now an existential threat to our national broadcaster, and we cannot allow it to implode on itself,” she said in a statement.

“News breaking this evening that at least one more barter account is in use in the organisation is shocking for the public and gut wrenching for workers at RTÉ who have fought with management for additional crews and resources.

“Every day something new is breaking from RTÉ. In order to safeguard its future, we need RTÉ to put absolutely everything on the table tomorrow.”

It comes after Minister Martin today announced that the Government is launching two independent reviews into the culture at RTÉ, and its relationships with external contractors respectively.

A forensic accountant is also being appointed to examine RTÉ financial records.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Public Accounts Committee told the Dáil today that invites will be sent to Ryan Tubridy, Dee Forbes, Noel Kelly and three other key players in RTÉ to appear before the committee this week, and that they will be compelled to do so if they refuse.

“We expect all six to attend. Their knowledge of what occurred in RTÉ over the year is invaluable,” Brian Stanley said.

“We will use our powers to compel them, but they should do the decent thing as public servants to show up, that’s what we are calling on them to do”.