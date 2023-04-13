Revolut launches joint accounts and group chat feature in new app update

REVOLUT HAS LAUNCHED a new version of its app which includes joint bank accounts.

With the 9.0 version of the app, cusomers will now be able to create an extra account to be jointly owned by two people, whether they are partners, family members or friends.

To open joint accounts, both parties need to be Revolut customers and have the app updated to the version supporting the joint accounts feature.

Advertisement

Both people need to share the same country their personal account were registered in and they cannot be part of another Revolut joint account.

The new update also includes a group chat function that will allow several people to discuss payment details within the app. All chat messages will have end-to-end encryption.

Customers can opt out of the chat function should they not want to use it, and they can either enable or disable it completely in the security & privacy section of the app.

“Both Joint Accounts and Group Chats will help to easily sort out money matters with whomever we share our financial life – blending the best of existing social and banking features,” Revolut head of product Dmitry Zlokazov said.

Revolut announced last month that it is launching car insurance in Ireland.