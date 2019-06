FORMER ARSENAL FOOTBALLER Jose Antonio Reyes has died at the age of 35 following a car crash in Spain.

The Spaniard was involved in a serious car accident today, his former club Sevilla said in a statement.

They wrote on Twitter: “We couldn’t be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace.”

Reyes was an Arsenal player between 2004 and 2007. He also played for Atletico Madrid, Espanyol and Real Madrid.