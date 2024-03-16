Man arrested after rifle, silencer and scope seized in Galway

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged after a suspected rifle, silencer and scope were seized in County Galway.

Gardaí searched a home in Turloughmore shortly after 7am this morning as part of ongoing investigations by the Galway Divisional Detective Unit into criminal activity in the Galway area.

The Galway County Crime Unit, the Garda Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit also provided assistance.

Gardaí said they found the suspected rifle along with a silencer and scope during the search. The seized firearm will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis.

A man in his 20s was larrested in connection with this seizure and detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Garda Station in Galway.

He has since been charged and was expected to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court at 6:15pm this evening.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.