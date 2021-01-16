#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 16 January 2021
Poll: Have you been switching off properly outside work hours?

I hate to bring work up on a Saturday, but…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 11:21 AM
8 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Prostock-studio
Image: Shutterstock/Prostock-studio

AS PART OF the Government’s plans giving people the right to request to work from home, it also has plans for a code of practice on the right to disconnect from work.

With the rise of the digital age, work emails, calls and texts can spill into people’s time off more and more often, particularly mid-week. This may be particularly tricky during the pandemic when people are stuck at home and don’t have other social engagements.

So we’re asking: Have you been successful at not doing work outside of official hours since the pandemic began?


Poll Results:

No, not at all (570)
Yes, mostly (334)
This doesn't really apply to my job (97)



About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (8)

