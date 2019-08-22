Temperatures expected to reach up to 24 degrees this weekend

TEMPERATURES ARE ON the rise again with warm and sunny days expected this weekend.

This morning’s cloudy and damp conditions will change throughout the day, becoming warm and humid by evening.

Met Éireann is forecasting top temperatures of between 19 and 23 degrees tomorrow, which will be a mainly dry day.

Saturday will be a “warm and sunny” day with temperatures reaching 23 degrees in the east of the country.

Western coastal counties will be cloudier with outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout the day.

Sunday will be another warm day with highs of up to 24 degrees and light breezes.

Don’t get too comfortable with the sunshine as rain will develop along Atlantic coasts on Monday and next week will bring cooler temperatures.