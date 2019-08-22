This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Temperatures expected to reach up to 24 degrees this weekend

Met Éireann said eastern counties will see more of the sun this weekend.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 9:39 AM
35 minutes ago 4,334 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4777309
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TEMPERATURES ARE ON the rise again with warm and sunny days expected this weekend.

This morning’s cloudy and damp conditions will change throughout the day, becoming warm and humid by evening.

Met Éireann is forecasting top temperatures of between 19 and 23 degrees tomorrow, which will be a mainly dry day.

Saturday will be a “warm and sunny” day with temperatures reaching 23 degrees in the east of the country.

Western coastal counties will be cloudier with outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout the day.

Sunday will be another warm day with highs of up to 24 degrees and light breezes.

Don’t get too comfortable with the sunshine as rain will develop along Atlantic coasts on Monday and next week will bring cooler temperatures.

