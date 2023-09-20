Rishi Sunak set to water down some climate change pledges

UK PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak appears set to water down some of his government’s net zero pledges to ensure they are “proportionate”, in a move that has drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum and campaigners.

The Prime Minister confirmed he will make a speech this week to “set out an important long-term decision”, following reports that he would be rowing back on green targets.

This could include weakening the plan to phase out gas boilers from 2035 and delaying the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars – currently due in 2030 – by five years, the BBC reported.

Sunak said on yesterday that the Government remains committed to the target of net zero emissions by 2050, but will achieve it “in a better, more proportionate way”.

He said that politicians “of all stripes have not been honest about costs and trade offs” and accused previous Tory governments of taking “the easy way out, saying we can have it all”.

Sunak, who is attempting to draw a dividing line with Labour before the next general election, sought to position himself as the bringer of “real change” who would “put the long-term interests of our country before the short-term political needs of the moment”.

The Prime Minister insisted the Government is not “losing our ambition or abandoning our commitments”, but looks set to renege on a host of policies put in place by Conservative governments to hit the net zero goal.

Condemned

The prospect of a major shift in the Conservatives’ approach to green policy was quickly condemned by senior figures in the party.

Former Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma warned that “for any party to resile from this (climate action) agenda will not help economically or electorally”.

Tory former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke tweeted that “it is in our environmental, economic, moral and (yes) political interests as @Conservatives to make sure we lead on this issue rather than disown it”.

Some Tory MPs are considering writing letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister if he goes ahead with the changes, the PA news agency understands.

The party’s success in the summer’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, won largely through a campaign against the expansion of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez), has led to other MPs to call for Sunak to water down or abandon net zero pledges.

The Prime Minister could reportedly also axe plans for new energy-efficiency targets for private rented homes.

Late statement

In his late-evening statement, he said: “For too many years politicians in governments of all stripes have not been honest about costs and trade offs. Instead they have taken the easy way out, saying we can have it all.

“This realism doesn’t mean losing our ambition or abandoning our commitments. Far from it. I am proud that Britain is leading the world on climate change. We are committed to Net Zero by 2050 and the agreements we have made internationally, but doing so in a better, more proportionate way.

Our politics must again put the long-term interests of our country before the short-term political needs of the moment.

Conservative MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns backed the plans, but Chris Skidmore, a Conservative former energy minister who has become increasingly outspoken on net zero, told PA:

“If this is true, the decision will cost the UK jobs, inward investment, and future economic growth that could have been ours by committing to the industries of the future.

“It will potentially destabilise thousands of jobs and see investment go elsewhere.

And ultimately the people who will pay the price for this will be householders whose bills will remain higher as a result of inefficient fossil fuels and being dependent on volatile international fossil fuel prices.

Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, who quit as environment minister in June with a scathing attack on Sunak’s environmental “apathy”, accused the Prime Minister of “dismantling” the UK’s credibility on climate issues.

Liberal Democrat climate and energy spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said Sunak had “cowered to the delayers and deniers like the disgraced Liz Truss and adopted wholesale their policies”.

Labour’s shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband it was “a complete farce from a Tory government that literally does not know what they are doing day to day”.

“Thirteen years of failed energy policy has led to an energy bills crisis, weakened our energy security, lost jobs, and failed on the climate crisis.”

The move was also criticised by the Green Party, and a number of environmental NGOs.