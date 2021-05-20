Flooding risk in Munster and west Connacht due to 'unseasonably wet and windy' weather

PARTS OF MUNSTER and west Connacht are at risk of flooding today as “unseasonably wet and windy” weather hits Ireland’s coastal regions.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for six counties effective from midnight tonight for 24 hours.

These counties are: Cork, Kerry, Clare, Waterford, Galway, and Mayo.

A Status Orange wind warning has also been issued for Cork, effective until midnight; and a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Waterford and Wexford, effective until 4pm today.

Met Éireann said that for counties with a rain warning, between 30mm and 50mm of rainfall is expected, with the possibility of some localised flooding.

Along south and south-west coasts, there will be gales and possibly “damaging” gusts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Though the changeable weather is set to continue for the next few days, it’s expected to settle down from mid-week next week, Met Éireann said.