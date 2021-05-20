#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

Flooding risk in Munster and west Connacht due to 'unseasonably wet and windy' weather

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Clare, Waterford, Galway, and Mayo.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 20 May 2021, 8:34 AM
1 hour ago 8,407 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5442333
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

PARTS OF MUNSTER and west Connacht are at risk of flooding today as “unseasonably wet and windy” weather hits Ireland’s coastal regions.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for six counties effective from midnight tonight for 24 hours.

These counties are: Cork, Kerry, Clare, Waterford, Galway, and Mayo.

A Status Orange wind warning has also been issued for Cork, effective until midnight; and a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Waterford and Wexford, effective until 4pm today.

Met Éireann said that for counties with a rain warning, between 30mm and 50mm of rainfall is expected, with the possibility of some localised flooding.

Along south and south-west coasts, there will be gales and possibly “damaging” gusts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Though the changeable weather is set to continue for the next few days, it’s expected to settle down from mid-week next week, Met Éireann said.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie