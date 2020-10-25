Risk of thunderstorms overnight as yellow rainfall warning issued for Donegal

THE BANK HOLIDAY Monday will likely be off to a wet start with showers and possible spot flooding predicted during the night.

Met Éireann has forecast that heavy or prolonged showers in the west and north, some bringing hail, will extend to all areas of the country tonight.

There is a risk of isolated thunderstorms in counties in the west and north of the country.

A Status Yellow Rainfall warning has been issued for Donegal, where showers of rain or hail are expected today and overnight.

Met Éireann has forecast a rainfall accumulation for Donegal between 25 and 40mm, which will possibly be higher in some mountainous areas, along with a risk of spot flooding, hazardous driving conditions, and some thundery showers.

The Status Yellow Rainfall warning in Donegal is in effect until 6am tomorrow morning.

Around the country, tomorrow is expected to bring sunny spells and scattered showers in the morning that will occasionally be heavy, but that will ease and die out in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius are forecast for Monday, with fresh west to northwest winds that will ease later in the day.

More rain is expected on Tuesday that will clear eastwards in the morning, followed first by sunny spells and by showers in the west and south in the evening.