Man (60s) dies after being struck by car in Kildare

A MAN HAS died after he was struck by a car in Co Kildare overnight.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which took place on the R407 at Mainham near Clane in the early hours of this morning.

The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post mortem will now take place. There were no other reports of injuries.

The road is currently closed while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward – in particular anyone who was on the R407 between 11.45pm and 12.15am and who may have dash cam footage – and to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.