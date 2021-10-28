Road users urged to take caution as Status Orange weather warning extended

ROAD USERS HAVE been urged to take caution after weather warnings were issued for the south east of the country.

A Status Orange rainfall warning has been place for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow since 5.30pm yesterday and was extended by Met Éireann this morning until 12pm.

There are Status Yellow rainfall warnings for Kildare, Laois, Tipperary, Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny and Kerry until Thursday morning.

“Following significant accumulations of rainfall, there will be additional accumulations this morning, with flooding in places,” the forecaster said.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged people to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

“Drivers need to slow down and leave a bigger space between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions,” an RSA statement said.

“This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

“If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it.

“Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

“Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

“After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes. Drive with dipped headlights at all times.”

In advice issued to motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians, the RSA said: “Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions.

“Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

“Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

“Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike such as bright and light reflective items.”