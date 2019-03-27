This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man hit on head before cash and phone were robbed in Limerick

The victim was attacked by a group of up to three males.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 12:21 PM
42 minutes ago 2,616 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4563183
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/nulinukas
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/nulinukas

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information about a serious assault and robbery in Limerick.

The incident happened at Carrig Drive in Dooradoyle at about 9pm on Saturday.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, had just exited his 06 Donegal-registered (DL), blue Suzuki Swift when he was attacked and robbed by a group of up to three males.

The victim was struck on the head, and his car keys, mobile phone and a sum of money were stolen. 

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information or anyone who may have seen “suspicious or unusual activity” in the Carrig Drive area at the time to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mother of newborn baby found dead in Cork maternity hospital
    73,686  21
    2
    		NTA confirms new Metrolink route will terminate at Charlemont stop
    58,748  84
    3
    		Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    54,396  27
    Fora
    1
    		Media group Core has called for a 'licence to practice' marketing to beat outmoded education
    246  0
    2
    		After a few 'mistakes', food-ordering app Bamboo is now preparing to launch outside of Ireland
    158  0
    3
    		Business travel to Ireland dipped last year - but the industry isn't sure why
    152  0
    The42
    1
    		Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest
    84,524  85
    2
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Georgia, Euro 2020 qualifier
    71,093  88
    3
    		Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    42,656  72
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Binge-watched everything on Netflix? Here are 7 things to look forward to in April
    10,566  0
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I found my boyfriend on dating apps but he said he was just bored... What do I do?
    6,996  4
    3
    		What to Watch on TV Tonight: Tuesday
    3,604  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl
    Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl
    'A downright lie': Patrick Quirke denies demanding money from Mary Lowry, court hears
    Fines totalling more than €126k in court crackdown on M50 toll dodgers
    EU
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    MPs to debate reversing Brexit next Monday, after 5.7m people sign petition
    MEPs vote in controversial laws that places copyright responsibility on Google and YouTube
    CORK
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge
    Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want' - Glenn Whelan
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want' - Glenn Whelan
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie