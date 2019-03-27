Man hit on head before cash and phone were robbed in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information about a serious assault and robbery in Limerick.

The incident happened at Carrig Drive in Dooradoyle at about 9pm on Saturday.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, had just exited his 06 Donegal-registered (DL), blue Suzuki Swift when he was attacked and robbed by a group of up to three males.

The victim was struck on the head, and his car keys, mobile phone and a sum of money were stolen.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information or anyone who may have seen “suspicious or unusual activity” in the Carrig Drive area at the time to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.