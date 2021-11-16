#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 16 November 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí arrest three men after early morning robbery in midlands

Three men were arrested in Galway following the incident which happened at 6.40am yesterday.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 2:16 PM
13 minutes ago 1,376 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5603175
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men following an armed robbery at a shop in County Offaly.

A garda spokesperson said that the incident happened yesterday morning on Main Street, Ferbane.

“At approximately 6.40a.m. yesterday morning three men entered a convenience store in Ferbane armed with a number of weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

“The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle. Both staff members did not require medical attention after the incident.

“Three men, aged 19, 20 and 26 years, were arrested in Galway yesterday afternoon all currently remain detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda stations across the midlands of the country,” the spokesperson said. 

Section 50 detention means they can be held for a maximum of seven days and it deals with organised crime offences. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this armed robbery to come forward.

They are anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity in the area of the robbery from 6.15am and 7am.

Anyone with information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie