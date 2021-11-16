Gardaí arrest three men after early morning robbery in midlands

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men following an armed robbery at a shop in County Offaly.

A garda spokesperson said that the incident happened yesterday morning on Main Street, Ferbane.

“At approximately 6.40a.m. yesterday morning three men entered a convenience store in Ferbane armed with a number of weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

“The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle. Both staff members did not require medical attention after the incident.

“Three men, aged 19, 20 and 26 years, were arrested in Galway yesterday afternoon all currently remain detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda stations across the midlands of the country,” the spokesperson said.

Section 50 detention means they can be held for a maximum of seven days and it deals with organised crime offences.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this armed robbery to come forward.

They are anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity in the area of the robbery from 6.15am and 7am.

Anyone with information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.