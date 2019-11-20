Appeal for 18-year-old boy missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of an 18-year-old boy who has gone missing.

Robbie Moore was last seen at his home in the Cabra area of Dublin yesterday.

He is described as being between 5’ 11” – 6’ in height, of broad build with blue eyes and black hair. Robbie left his home on a grey bicycle carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Robbie is asked to contact gardaí in Bridewell garda station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.