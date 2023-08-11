Advertisement

# Podcast
The Explainer: Who is Robert F Kennedy Jr and could he be the next US president?
This week on The Explainer, we speak with US correspondent with the Business Post Marion McKeone to delve into Kennedy Jr’s campaign so far. What are his rallies like, and what is he like as a person? Is he in with a chance of becoming US president, or are we simply looking at Trump vs Biden in 2024?
THE NEXT US election is still months away, but it can feel at times as if the campaign is already in full swing.

Joe Biden looks set to run again, Donald Trump is confident of his chances despite a slew of lawsuits, and Ron DeSantis is attempting to make his claim to lead the Republicans into the election.

One candidate has eked out a unique space for himself: Robert F Kennedy Jr, son of Robert F Kennedy who was assassinated in 1968 during his own presidential campaign, and part of the wider Kennedy dynasty.

A one-time environmental lawyer, his focus has turned to issues like vaccine skeptism and migration, in a tone that at times is more similar to a MAGA Republican candidate than a Democrat.

This week on The Explainer, we speak with the Business Post’s US correspondent Marion McKeone to delve into Kennedy Jr’s campaign so far. What are his rallies like, and what is he like as a person?

Is he in with a chance of becoming US president, or are we simply looking at Trump vs Biden in 2024?

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Christine Bohan, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
