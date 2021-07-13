Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 65-year-old from Kilkenny

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Robert Nealis.

The 65-year-old is missing from the Kilkenny City area since 12 July.

He is described as 5ft 6ins in height, of medium build and has grey hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a dark coloured rain jacket and dark trousers.

“Robert has been known to use public transport to travel to adjoining counties,” a garda spokesperson said, adding that gardaí are concerned for Roberts’s welfare.

Any information or recent sightings should be given to Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000 or via the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.