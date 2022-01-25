#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 25 January 2022
Advertisement

Did the country's top civil servant accept an €81K pay rise? Tanaiste says it's not for him to say

‘Transparency is always useful in these matters,’ a spokesperson for the Taoiseach has said.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 7:21 PM
1 hour ago 10,859 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5664531
Watt said last year that he would temporarily waive the €81,000 salary increase "until the economy begins to recover and unemployment falls".
Image: Oireachtas TV
Watt said last year that he would temporarily waive the €81,000 salary increase
Watt said last year that he would temporarily waive the €81,000 salary increase "until the economy begins to recover and unemployment falls".
Image: Oireachtas TV

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that whether the country’s top civil servant wants to reveal that he has now accepted an €81,000 pay hike is a “private matter”. 

Pressure has been mounting on the Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt to reveal if he is now receiving his full salary of nearly €300,000.

Last year, questions had been raised about Watt’s appointment, after the government decided to sanction a pay rise of €81,000 per year for whoever got the job as the secretary general.

Watt was previously secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, where he earned €211,000.

In his new role in the Department of Health it was revealed that he would receive a salary of €292,000.

In a statement accompanying the government’s announcement of his appointment in April 2020, Watt said he would temporarily waive the €81,000 salary increase “until the economy begins to recover and unemployment falls”.

Questions have not been asked as to whether he has now accepted the pay increase. Earlier this week, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said there should be transparency about his salary.

‘There shouldn’t be any secrets around salaries like that. People know what I earn. People know what other senior civil and public-service servants earn as well,” said O’Brien. 

When asked for his view today, Varadkar said it is a “private matter” for Watt, citing  GDPR issues around revealing people’s salaries and pension arrangements.

“So it’s up to him as to whether he wants to or not, as you know, as a Cabinet minister, I surrender 10% of my salary to the State, and have done that for a very long time. Now all Cabinet ministers do, but for civil servants, that’s always a policy decision for himself,” he said. 

It is not the case that all public servant salaries are published, he added. 

“He’s not a public figure. He’s a civil servant. And rules are different for civil servants and public servants… so I can’t answer him… I think it’s a personal matter,” said Varadkar. 

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, a Government spokesperson said whether Watt reveals his salary amount is a “matter for himself”. 

However, he added that “transparency is useful in all these matters”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesperson for Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said it is “not a matter of [Eamon Ryan] standing over it”, saying that Ryan stated yesterday that Watt regularly appears before the Oireachtas Committee on Health as well as the Public Accounts Committee where members can ask the secretary general about his pay.

“Whether he chooses to answer is a matter for him,” he told reporters. “If he decides to no longer waive [the pay increase] that is a matter for him [Robert Watt],” the spokesperson added. 

Opposition TDs criticised the decision to appoint Watt last year, pointing out that the temporary waiving of the €81,000 pay increase is superficial.

Social Democrats co-leader, and Public Accounts Committee Vice Chair, Catherine Murphy said that she welcomed Watt’s decision to waive the increase, but said it should be made permanent.

Murphy said today that there needs to be transparency about the salary given his salary comes from the public purse. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie