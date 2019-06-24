This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Milan's 'king of cocaine' escapes Uruguayan jail through 'hole in the roof'

Rocco Morabito was awaiting extradition to Italy.

By AFP Monday 24 Jun 2019, 10:44 PM
36 minutes ago 4,727 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4696312
Rocco Morabito
Image: Ministry of Interior, Uruguay
Rocco Morabito
Rocco Morabito
Image: Ministry of Interior, Uruguay

ITALIAN MAFIA BOSS Rocco Morabito has broken out of jail in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo, where he was awaiting extradition to Italy, the interior ministry announced today.

Morabito and three other inmates “escaped through a hole in the roof” of a police detention center late last night and robbed the occupants of a nearby home, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the 52-year-old Morabito – a top ‘Ndrangheta figure arrested in Uruguay in 2017 after decades on the run – was awaiting extradition for “international drug trafficking”.

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini reacted angrily to the “disconcerting and serious” news.

“I make two commitments, first to shed full light on how he escaped, asking for an immediate explanation from the Montevideo government. Then we will continue the hunt for Morabito, wherever he is.”

Long-time fugitive Morabito – dubbed “the king of cocaine” – was one of Italy’s most-wanted men when he was arrested in a downtown Montevideo hotel. His lawyer told reporters at the time he was staying there while looking for a new apartment after splitting from his wife.

Registering for new accommodation would have helped expose Morabito, who had been on the run for 23 years.

He had been living since 2004 in Punta del Este, a playground for South America’s rich about 90 minutes drive northeast of Montevideo.

He eventually settled in a country estate with a Tuscan-style farmhouse some 40 kilometers from Punta del Este.

Officials said at the time that he had acquired Uruguayan residence after entering the country with a false Brazilian passport in the name of Francisco Capeletto.

At the time of his arrest, Morabito was in possession of 13 cellphones, ID photos, a large quantity of cash and a 9mm automatic pistol.

Morabito, a capo with the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta, Italy’s most feared organized crime gang, was originally arrested on charges of falsifying identity papers, but has been awaiting extradition on the more serious charges since September 2017.

The three other men who escaped with Morabito were awaiting extradition to Brazil and Argentina, including one on charges of homicide.

King of Cocaine

Morabito arrived in trendy Milan from his hometown of Africo in Italy’s poor southern region of Calabria at the age of 23, and quickly carved out a reputation as the city’s “king of cocaine”.

Nicknamed ‘U Tamunga’ in reference to a German military vehicle, the Dkw Munga, the young Morabito became a charismatic figure in Milan who frequented bars and parties, according to Italian press reports.

He quickly came to the attention of Italian anti-Mafia investigators and they regularly tracked him delivering suitcases filled with millions of lira to Colombian drug traffickers in a Milan piazza.

Police finally moved in on his birthday as he made what would be his last delivery, in October 1994, but the capo managed to escape.

The following year he was sentenced in absentia to 28 years’ imprisonment for mafia association and drug trafficking. Later the sentence was extended to 30 years.

 - © AFP 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie