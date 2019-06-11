This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rockall: Fishermen say Irish government must defend them with 'more than words'

The Irish and Scottish governments are in dispute over the Atlantic sea island.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 2:33 PM
29 minutes ago 1,476 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4677287
The Irish Naval Service vessel, LÉ Róisín, on patrol at Rockall. (File)
Image: Flickr/IrishDefenceForces
The Irish Naval Service vessel, LÉ Róisín, on patrol at Rockall. (File)
The Irish Naval Service vessel, LÉ Róisín, on patrol at Rockall. (File)
Image: Flickr/IrishDefenceForces

A REPRESENTATIVE GROUP has called on the government to “defend any individual hard working fishermen” caught up in the dispute between Ireland and Scotland over Rockhall.

The Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation (ISWFPO) says Scotland has made an “unacceptable threat to all EU fishing vessels” and that this must be resisted.

A dispute over fishing near the Atlantic sea rock has escalated in the last week after a Scottish Minister accused Irish vessels of operating “illegally” in the area and suggested they could be boarded.

The UK claimed Rockall back in the 1950s and it’s the Scottish government’s position that Ireland has never had authority to fish there.

Ireland does not claim Rockhall but does not recognise British sovereignty over the island either.

Ireland’s position is that the waters around Rockall form part of European Union waters under the Common Fisheries Policy, to which the principle of equal access for the vessels of all EU Member States applies.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said yesterday it was important to “take the heat” out of the situation but said that Ireland would not be changing its policy in relation to Rockall.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has dismissed the suggestion that the Irish Naval Service could be used to protect Irish vessels.

But in a statement today, ISWFPO CEO Patrick Murphy said the government needed to promise a tough response to the “blatant opportunistic grab” by Scotland.

“Industry have been in communication with each other and we stand firmly with all fishermen who have fished these waters for generations and do not accept this blatant opportunistic water and attempted resources grab by our Scottish neighbours, this comes not only as a surprise to us in the Industry but to our fellow Scottish fishermen,” Murphy said.

“We ask this matter be put before the European Union and ask for the EU Commissioner Carmen Vella to intervene in this matter before it escalates.”

If this illegal action is carried out against our fishermen we expect more that words from our government but preparations be made immediately so to defend any individual hard working fishermen caught up in this political wrangling, the innocent should be protected here and no stone should be left unturned to achieve this request from us in the Irish fishing industry.

In an interview with Euronews, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today repeated the threat of potential enforcement of what Scotland claims is their economic territory.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie