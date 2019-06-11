Rockall: Fishermen say Irish government must defend them with 'more than words'

A REPRESENTATIVE GROUP has called on the government to “defend any individual hard working fishermen” caught up in the dispute between Ireland and Scotland over Rockhall.

The Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation (ISWFPO) says Scotland has made an “unacceptable threat to all EU fishing vessels” and that this must be resisted.

A dispute over fishing near the Atlantic sea rock has escalated in the last week after a Scottish Minister accused Irish vessels of operating “illegally” in the area and suggested they could be boarded.

The UK claimed Rockall back in the 1950s and it’s the Scottish government’s position that Ireland has never had authority to fish there.

Ireland does not claim Rockhall but does not recognise British sovereignty over the island either.

Ireland’s position is that the waters around Rockall form part of European Union waters under the Common Fisheries Policy, to which the principle of equal access for the vessels of all EU Member States applies.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said yesterday it was important to “take the heat” out of the situation but said that Ireland would not be changing its policy in relation to Rockall.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has dismissed the suggestion that the Irish Naval Service could be used to protect Irish vessels.

But in a statement today, ISWFPO CEO Patrick Murphy said the government needed to promise a tough response to the “blatant opportunistic grab” by Scotland.

“Industry have been in communication with each other and we stand firmly with all fishermen who have fished these waters for generations and do not accept this blatant opportunistic water and attempted resources grab by our Scottish neighbours, this comes not only as a surprise to us in the Industry but to our fellow Scottish fishermen,” Murphy said.

“We ask this matter be put before the European Union and ask for the EU Commissioner Carmen Vella to intervene in this matter before it escalates.”

If this illegal action is carried out against our fishermen we expect more that words from our government but preparations be made immediately so to defend any individual hard working fishermen caught up in this political wrangling, the innocent should be protected here and no stone should be left unturned to achieve this request from us in the Irish fishing industry.

In an interview with Euronews, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today repeated the threat of potential enforcement of what Scotland claims is their economic territory.