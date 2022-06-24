Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
The decision was taken by the court today.
THE US SUPREME Court has ended the constitutional right to abortion in a landmark ruling this afternoon.
The court overturned the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” decision that enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves.
In the ruling, published this afternoon, the court said that the US constitution did not provide the right for a woman to receive an abortion.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the court said.
Among progressives in the US, there are fears that today’s decision could be a harbinger of things to come from the Supreme Court.
In today’s ruling, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has referenced a number of other decisions that could be considered.
Clarence Thomas writes, in a concurring opinion, that the Supreme Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell — the rulings that now protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 24, 2022
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has said that today’s decision could set the agenda for the midterm elections in November.
“Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers,” she said.
Radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalise health freedom in the Congress. Be aware of this, the Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress to do that. But that’s their goal.
Last month, Politico received a draft decision that indicated that the landmark Roe v. Wade would be overturned by the court.
Today’s decision is therefore a confirmation of what was expected but that didn’t stop a huge reaction from both sides outside the court.
US networks are streaming live from outside the steps of the Supreme Court which have been blocked by police for some time.
Immediate reaction has been coming from high office in the US, both current and past.
Former President Barack Obama
Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022
“For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming—but that doesn’t make it any less devastating. Here are my thoughts from when we first saw the draft ruling.”
Republican leader in House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy
Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. I applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 24, 2022
The Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states.
“In the days that follow, we must keep rejecting extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures.
Much work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us.”
Just to give you a sense of the immediate effect of today’s decision, 13 states with so-called “trigger laws” have automatically banned abortions.
These states are: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
Good afternoon, Rónán Duffy here to bring you the reaction to the historic decision by the US Supreme Court this afternoon.
