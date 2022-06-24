THE US SUPREME Court has ended the constitutional right to abortion in a landmark ruling this afternoon.

The court overturned the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” decision that enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

In the ruling, published this afternoon, the court said that the US constitution did not provide the right for a woman to receive an abortion.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the court said.