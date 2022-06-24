#Open journalism No news is bad news

Liveblog

19,469 Views 64 Comments
THE US SUPREME Court has ended the constitutional right to abortion in a landmark ruling this afternoon.

The court overturned the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” decision that enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

In the ruling, published this afternoon, the court said that the US constitution did not provide the right for a woman to receive an abortion.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the court said.

Among progressives in the US, there are fears that today’s decision could be a harbinger of things to come from the Supreme Court. 

In today’s ruling, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has referenced a number of other decisions that could be considered. 

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has said that today’s decision could set the agenda for the midterm elections in November.

“Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers,” she said. 

Radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalise health freedom in the Congress. Be aware of this, the Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress to do that. But that’s their goal.

Last month, Politico received a draft decision that indicated that the landmark Roe v. Wade would be overturned by the court.

Today’s decision is therefore a confirmation of what was expected but that didn’t stop a huge reaction from both sides outside the court. 

US networks are streaming live from outside the steps of the Supreme Court which have been blocked by police for some time. 

Source: Washington Post/YouTube

Immediate reaction has been coming from high office in the US, both current and past.

Former President Barack Obama

“For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming—but that doesn’t make it any less devastating. Here are my thoughts from when we first saw the draft ruling.”

Republican leader in House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy

“In the days that follow, we must keep rejecting extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures.

Much work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Just to give you a sense of the immediate effect of today’s decision, 13 states with so-called “trigger laws” have automatically banned abortions.

These states are: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Good afternoon, Rónán Duffy here to bring you the reaction to the historic decision by the US Supreme Court this afternoon. 

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

COMMENTS (64)

