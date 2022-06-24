#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 24 June 2022
Advertisement

The US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade: Here's what the impact will be

Concerns about Roe v. Wade were first raised after a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 24 Jun 2022, 4:32 PM
1 hour ago 6,239 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5799136
A woman upset about the abortion decision outside the Supreme Court today
Image: AP/PA Images
A woman upset about the abortion decision outside the Supreme Court today
A woman upset about the abortion decision outside the Supreme Court today
Image: AP/PA Images

IN A LANDMARK ruling this afternoon, the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade case, which had enshrined legal abortions across all 50 states.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade scraps almost 50 years of precedent after the case was decided in 1973.

The ruling is set to fundamentally change the landscape across the US, with half the states in the country now likely to ban abortion outright.

Concerns about the courts plans to overturn Roe came in early May, when a draft opinion was leaked to Politico and showed that a majority of judges were behind the decision to strike down the case.

The final wording of the opinion was similar to the draft opinion and was in reference to a case that challenged Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, in a case that is known as Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation.

The decision today states:

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who is a conservative judge and was appointed by former President George W Bush, delivered the opinion on the case.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito says.

“Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.”

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, what is set to change in the immediate future?

Immediate impact

With the constitutional right to abortions overturned, it is now down to individual states to legislate whether or not they want to allow abortions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The US Centre for Reproductive Rights expects that 24 states will now try and completely ban abortions.

These 24 states are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

However, this may not happen immediately as some states will have to pass legislation to either outright ban abortions or heavily restrict access to them.

Due to the overturning of Roe, 13 states with so called “trigger laws” have immediately banned abortions.

These states are: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

There are several states that do have built-in protections for abortion rights and that will likely continue to offer abortions.

For women living in states who will or have banned abortion, they will either be forced to travel to another state that offers abortion services or to order abortion pills from outside their state.

This is likely to cause a drop in abortions overall. Pro-choice campaigners argue that many of the women who get abortions are more likely to be poor, and have pointed out that long distance travel can be extremely costly in the US.

Amnesty International also say that the ruling will force women to seek unsafe abortions.

“People will be forced to give birth. They’ll be forced to seek unsafe abortions. This is the outcome of a decades-long campaign to control people’s bodies,” said Tarah Demant, Interim National Director for Programs, Advocacy and Government Affairs for Amnesty International.

For all the developments on this story, you can follow our liveblog here.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie