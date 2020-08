That lovely backhand. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Archive/PA Images

IT’S ROGER FEDERER’S birthday tomorrow, so we’re celebrating the way he would want: a quiz.

Arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, Federer has achieved a lot of records over the course of his career.

But how well do you know him?

It's his birthday on 8 August, but what year was he born? 1980 1981

1982 2005 - he's an overachiever How many children does he have? Four, including one set of twins Four, two sets of twins

Four, but no twins A record 250 He has won the most Grand Slam singles titles of any male player. How many? 18 19

20 100 How many of these titles have been at Wimbledon? (It's another record) 7 8

9 1,000 How long was last year's Wimbledon final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in an epic five-set match? Four hours and 37 minutes Four hours and 57 minutes

Five hours and 22 minutes 175 hours (they both retired afterwards) In the one French Open men singles final he won, who did he beat? Rafael Nadal Robin Söderling

Stanislas Wawrinka Roy Keane What is his current ATP world ranking? 2 3

4 39 How many weeks has been ranked number 1 in the world over the course of his career? (Yes, it's another record) 250 310

350 10 How many Olympics medals does he have? 1 2

3 All of them How much prize money has he made? €80 million €95 million

€110 million €5 (tennis does not pay well) Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top dog You nailed it, well done! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Fintastic dolphin Good job! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Ewe must be joking Baaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley awful A shell of a bad effort! Share your result: Share