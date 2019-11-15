This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Long-time Trump ally Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress

He was charged in a seven-count indictment.

By Associated Press Friday 15 Nov 2019, 4:57 PM
Image: Jose Luis Magana/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Jose Luis Magana/AP/Press Association Images

ROGER STONE, A longtime friend and ally of US President Donald Trump, has been found guilty at his trial in federal court in Washington.

He was charged in a seven-count indictment that alleged he lied to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampered with witnesses and obstructed a House intelligence committee probe.

His trial highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton that were released by the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

Prosecutors say Stone lied to Congress about his conversations about WikiLeaks with New York radio host Randy Credico and conservative writer and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi.

He’s also accused of trying to intimidate Credico and threatening to take his dog.

Stone had denied the allegations and decried the case as politically motivated.

Associated Press

